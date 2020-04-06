Ellen T. Horan of Harness Estates in Goshen, and formally of Haverstraw, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Ellen was born in the Bronx on Jan. 23, 1937, the daughter of William and Deborah Keating.

In 1955 she graduated from Sacred Heart of Mary Academy (Marmion) in the Bronx.

On June 13, 1959, in St. Luke’s Church in the Bronx, she married the love of her life James J. Horan. Ellen and Jim’s love story actually began 22 years earlier, when, on Feb. 14, 1937, in the same church, they were baptized side by side.

In 1966, Ellen and Jim moved to Village on the Green in Haverstraw where they raised their four daughters. Ellen was very involved in the Village on the Green Home Owners Association as well as numerous other community and civic endeavors. Sept. 14, 1991, was declared “Ellen T. Horan Day” by Rockland County Executive John Grant in appreciation of her continued work to keep Village on the Green a beautiful community.

From 1973 to 1984, Ellen ran the St. Peter’s School candy sale fund raiser and was affectionally known as “The Candy Lady.” Also involved in state and local beauty pageants, Ellen became the State Director for Colorado and Illinois Pre-Teen pageants. She was a -aralegal and retired from the Rockland County Clerk's Office in December 1999.

In 2006, Ellen and Jim moved to Goshen. Ellen loved to travel, was an avid photographer and enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She most cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband Jim of 61 years and her four daughters whom she adored: Ellen and Glen Chorba, Goshen, Debbie and Andy Hoffmann, Rock Tavern, Kathleen Horan and Imelda Daly, Monroe, and Peggy and Eric Fuentes, Goshen.

Ellen is also survived by her 9 grandchildren who were the apples of her eyes: Kelli Cleveland (Rob) of Hudson Falls, Kenneth Hoffmann (Meredith) of Hoboken, N.J., Douglas Hoffmann (Rachael) of Croton-On-Hudson, Stephanie Pritchett (James) of Henderson Valley, New Zealand, Kimberly Chorba of West New York, N.J., Keith Chorba (Ally) of Schoharie, Brandon, Erika,and Liam Fuentes of Goshen.

Ellen was also a very proud Great Grandmother to Brock and Brody Cleveland and Mia Pritchett.

Ellen is further survived by her brother William Keating and his wife Mary of Sunnyside, her brother in law Jack Horan and his wife Loretta of Estero, Florida, her sister-in-law Maureen Sullivan and her husband Jerry of Round Rock, Texas, and sister-in-law Dolly Horan of Venore, Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ellen is predeceased by her brother-in-law Thomas Horan of Venore, Tenn.

Our family will forever be thankful to the wonderful aides who took such loving care of Ellen for so many years. Most recently, Latese Bryant and Nicole Cardone. A very special thank you to her primary caregiver, Teresea Wintermeyer, who we have come to consider as a member of our family.

Arrangements are being handled by Donovan’s Funeral home in Goshen. Due to the current Covid crisis and restrictions imposed, a private burial will take place at St. Peters Cemetery in Haverstraw.

A celebration of Ellen’s life in true Irish tradition will be planned and announced at a later date.