Edith Marsh of Pine Bush, N.Y., and previously of Goshen, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, after a recent illness. She was 91.

Edith was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Trenton, N.J.

She was predeceased by her husband, Garrett; sister, Joyce; son-in-law, Henry; her beloved cousin, Walter; and aunts and uncles whom she admired dearly.

She was employed as a switchboard operator, receptionist, office worker, and school clerk. Her most-loved job was that of a nanny.

Over the last several years she enjoyed attending weekly senior meetings and socializing with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Victoria of Chester, N.Y., David and his wife, Jeralene, of Goshen, N.Y., and Debi and her husband, Richard, of Pine Bush; grandchildren, Troy, Raquel, and Courtney; eight great-grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; several cousins; and her faithful companion dog, Koby.

Visitation was held Jan. 2 at Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen. A Mass of Christian burial was held Jan. 3 at St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Goshen. Burial followed in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, N.Y.

Edith was an avid animal lover. Memorial donations may be made to the humane society, ASPCA or your favorite animal rescue/shelter.

The family would like to thank all of the home health aides, nurses and doctors who contributed to Edith’s good health and happiness.