Dorothy E. Olson of Chester passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. She was 71 years old.

The daughter of Dorothy E. Whitworth and Jose Falu Seda, she was born on May 25, 1949.

Dorothy was the owner of Litson Home Care of Monroe.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, where she was a longtime choir member.

She is survived by her husband Paul at home in Chester; her sons Daniel Olson of Florida, Steven Olson and his wife Jessica, also of Florida; and by her daughter Carol Robertson and her husband Scott. Dorothy is also survived by her sisters: Dolores Miclo of Suffern; Louisa Little of Greenwood Lake; and Cecilia Hammond of Warwick; in addition to five grandchildren: Tanya, Samantha, Tyler, Braxton, and Autumn; and by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Service will take place at 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe, followed by interment in Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).