Dolores Maguffin of Goshen, N.Y., entered into eternal rest Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Glen Arden Nursing Home of Goshen. She was 84.

Daughter of the late James and the late Bridget (Hayden) Redmond, Dolores was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Manhattan. She was one of seven children.

On May 18, 1957, at Holy Trinity Church in New York, N.Y., she married James Maguffin. They were married for 51 years until James’s passing. Together they raised four children, James, Noreen, Bridget, and Brendan, and later had 12 grandchildren whom they loved and cherished.

Dolores was a devoted, loving, and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved being with her family and friends. Her hobbies included reading, singing, dancing, listening to Irish music, and watching old black and white classic movies. She was known for her infectious smile, her sweet disposition, her bright eyes, and her kind, compassionate spirit.

Dolores's faith and church community were a very important part of her entire life. For over 35 years she was an active parishioner and volunteer at St Virgils Elementary School and Church located in Morris Plains, NJ.

Dolores was employed and retired from Tenco/Tetley Tea in Morris Plains, N.J., as a production control bookkeeper. She later worked as a bank teller for a financial institution located in the borough of Morris Plains, where she knew many of the local residents.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, James Maguffin, Noreen and Keith Kotzmoyer, Bridget and Barry Graff, Brendan and Lynda Maguffin; grandchildren, Shaun, Colleen, Michael, Alicia, James, Steven, Kyle, Mariah, Cora, Patrick, Shane, and Tressa; sister and her spouse, Eileen and Kevin Langan; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Maguffin; brothers, Michael, John, James, and Patrick; and sisters Mary and Bridget (Bobbi).

Memorial visitation was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen.

The funeral service was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be made to psp.org curePSP.