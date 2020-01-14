Denise C. Miller of Belle Reve Senior Living Center, Milford, Pa., died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was 87.

Daughter of the late Alfred and Augustine (Spearson) Tremblay, she was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Formerly a resident of Queens, N.Y., she worked as a New York Police Department crossing guard for more than 30 years and was well-known to generations of children in her neighborhood. She moved to Pennsylvania following her retirement in 2005.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Miller, in December 2009; and by a son, Andrew.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel Miller of Fairlawn, N.J., Richard Miller of Holbrook, Long Island, N.Y., Dennis Miller of Fawn Lake Forest, Hawley, Pa., George Miller of Goshen, N.Y., and John Miller of Hewitt, N.J.; 13 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, Pa. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Private cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.