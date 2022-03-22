David Jerome Gregory, known to all as Dave, left us to soar among the clouds on March 8, 2022. He was born to George Elmer Gregory Jr. (G. Elmer} and Dorothy Simon Gregory in Goshen, NY, and graduated from Goshen Central High School in 1965. He was a dedicated student athlete, joining both the football and track and field teams.

Dave left Goshen to attend the Rhode Island School of Design, where he garnered a degree in architecture and great stories about meeting Andy Warhol and seeing Janis Joplin perform in the cafeteria. Tipped off by his grandmother that his number was going to come up in the draft, he decided to join the Air Force as an officer instead. What started as a matter of convenience became a lifelong passion—even years later, Dave spoke longingly of the time he spent in the backseat of an F-4.

Making a career of the military meant that Dave got to keep flying and keep traveling, his favorite things. With his family—first wife Diane and sons Jason and Adam—he moved nationally and around the world, spending time in England, Germany, Arizona, and California before settling in Maryland. By the 1990’s, Dave was living with Adam and beloved cat Harvey near Andrews Air Force Base and adapting to life post-Air Force retirement. For him, that meant SOCCER—he joined the board of the state youth soccer association, became a referee, and ran the girls soccer league on Andrews Air Force Base (despite not having a daughter).

While running the girls league, he kept running into a team mom named Sharon Sands, who appreciated both his kindness and his soccer shorts. In October 1996, just four months after their first date, he and Sharon made it official. He joyfully incorporated Sharon’s daughter Allison and son Matthew into his life, helping with school projects, becoming an Assistant Scoutmaster, cheering at every sporting and artistic event, and bravely teaching both of them to drive.

After shepherding all of the kids into adulthood and retiring from his career in defense contracting, Dave enjoyed taking trips with Sharon, working in his garden, spending time with family, and volunteering with the USO. His last several years were challenging, involving first a cancer diagnosis and treatment and then Alzheimer’s disease, but Dave faced all of it with his trademark positive attitude.

Dave was known to many for his excellent hugs and big smiles, and it is his family that will miss them most. It includes wife Sharon Sands-Gregory; children Jason CJ Gregory (Christine), Adam D Gregory (Sarah), Allison (John), and Matthew (Alexandra); grandchildren Sebastian, James, Carter, and Poppy; siblings Diane G Miller (Daniel), Goshen NY, George E Gregory III, Pennsylvania, Marietta G Phillips, Phoenix AZ and Edward S Gregory, ( Cathy Todora), Hagerstown MD; and many nieces and nephews.

Soar high Dave, we love you.

A visitation for David was held Monday, March 14, 2022 and, March 15, 2022, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715.

A funeral service was March 15, 2022, 1:00 PM, at 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake, which took wonderful care of Dave, or the USO, which he took joy in serving.

