Christopher John Buck passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at his residence in Goshen, N.Y. He was 62 years old. Son of the late Gordon E. and Ann K. Trube Buck, he was born on March 19, 1959, in New York, N.Y.

Chris proudly served his beloved country in the U.S. Navy, after his honorable discharge he became a Tin Knocker for Union Local #28 in New York, NY. Survivors include his brothers: Timothy Buck of Monroe, NY; Richard Buck of Woodbridge, VA: and David Buck of Woodbridge, VA: and by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, Chris was also predeceased by his brothers: Brad, Jeff, and Eugene Buck. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am – 11:45 am with a Chapel Service starting at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com