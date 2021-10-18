Chase C. Singer, 15, of Campbell Hall, NY, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at home in Campbell Hall.

Chase was born March 14, 2006, in Goshen, NY; the son of Keith C. Singer and Dawn M. (Esposito) Singer.

He was a 10th grade Goshen High School Student.

He is survived by his parents, Keith and Dawn Singer at home; brothers, Christopher and Colin Singer; grandparents, Faye and Carmine Iafe, Diane and Michael Flaherty and Neal and Carol Esposito.

Chase is also the beloved nephew of Kimberly and Joseph McLaughlin, Thomas and Jill Singer, Judy Esposito, Melissa and Peter Armetta, Neal and Betsy Esposito, Mark and Theresa Esposito, and Michael and Christine Singer.

Chase was the funniest, kindest, and loved son, brother, cousin, and friend. His smile and laugh lit up every room he entered. He will be missed beyond words.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 21 from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A funeral Mass to Celebrate Chase’s life will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, N.Y.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.