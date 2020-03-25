Carol Ravert, a beloved retired educator at the Chester Union Free School District and longtime resident of Chester, N.Y., died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 85.

Due to the present health care restrictions on public gatherings, private services will take place with burial at the Chester Community Cemetery, Chester, N.Y.

Once public services are permitted, a service will be published.

Arrangements are being made by Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.