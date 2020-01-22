Carmine Achille Iodice of Goshen, N.Y., entered into rest on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Valley View Center in Goshen. He was 97.

Son of Salvatore and Maria (Cristo) Iodice, Carmine was born July 16, 1922, on the island of Ponza, Italy.

In Italy Carmine was a police officer in the Guardia di Finanza National Police Force. During the Second World War he was captured and held prisoner by German forces for three years. After the war he met his future wife, Frances Puglia, at the wedding of a friend, where he was best man and she was maid of honor. They married in Italy in 1950 and enjoyed life together until her passing in 2016. In the U.S. Carmine continued his education and became a computer operator. He retired from DCA, New York, N.Y., after 30 plus years of service.

Carmine was a convivial, generous person who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid winemaker and fisherman.

He is survived by his children, Maria Iodice, Joanne Iodice, and Salvatore Iodice. He had two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Jan. 20 at Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen. The funeral was held Jan. 21 at the Funeral Home. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn, on Jan. 21.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (stjude.org).