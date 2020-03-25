Carmen L. Verbert passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Middletown, N.Y. She was 90.

Daughter of the late John and Carmen Vidal La Valle, she was born on Oct. 21, 1929, in Manhattan.

Carmen was a clerical worker for Brooklyn Gas in Brooklyn, N.Y. She also spent some time working for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of New York.

Carmen was a member of the Chester Seniors and St. Columba Church in Chester, N.Y. She was the past second vice president of the Orange County Senior Council and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include her loving husband, Joseph Verbert Jr.; her children, Andrew Caminiti and Madeline of Queens, N.Y., JoAnne Milian and her husband, George, of Florida, and stepchildren, Joseph Verbert III and his wife, Cathy, of Chester, N.Y., Mary Ann Brischoux and her husband, Claude, of Chester, N.Y.; her sister, Maria Dolores Econmos; granddaughters, Tiffany Truex, Carmen Milian, and Marina Milian; great-grandsons, Justin and Lucas; three step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to commemorate her memory.

The family would like to thank the staff at Middletown Park Manor and unit nurse, Jennifer, for her care and compassion.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, Monroe, N.Y.