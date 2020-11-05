Candi Sherman of New Hampton passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Garnet Health Medical Center, located in the Town of Wallkill.

She was 72 years of age.

The daughter of James and Dorothy Cross, she was born on April 20, 1948, in Middletown.

Candi is fondly remembered for her kind and loving nature. She was a wonderful friend to many and was always nice and kind to everyone that she met.

Candi is survived by her son George Sherman, her brother James Cross and his wife Theresa; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements and cremation care have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn, directors and certified cremation specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

