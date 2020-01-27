Bernadette H. Donohue, a recent resident of Goshen, N.Y., and long-time resident of West Nyack, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was 84.

Daughter of Mary and Joseph Hoermann, she was born in Queens, N.Y.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s College for Women and served as a math teacher at the Felix Festa Middle School in Clarkstown for over 30 years.

Bernadette enjoyed gardening and decorating. She was an avid reader and served on the parish council at St. Anthony’s parish in Nanuet. She also served as a religious education instructor at St. Anthony’s parish.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Arthur Donohue; daughters, Bernadette Donohue and Kathleen Feinberg; son, Arthur Donohue; brothers, Joseph, Richard, and William Hoermann; sister, Mary Margaret Hoermann; and grandchildren, Catherine Donohue and Benjamin Feinberg.

Private cremation services have been provided by the Flynn Funeral Home in Monroe, N.Y.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Joseph’s Parish, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation (colonialwilliamsburg.org).