On Sunday, April 26, 2020 Benjamin Stephen Wood, a loving son, brother, uncle and friend passed away. Ben was a kind and caring person called away far too soon at the age of 32.

Ben was born in Goshen on March 11, 1988, to proud parents Susan E. Easton and Stephen K Wood. Ben graduated from Minisink Valley High School and was a proud mechanic at Kolmar Laboratories, Inc. in Port Jervis.

He leaves behind his heartbroken parents Susan E. Easton, Stephen K. Wood and Stepmother Debra Machnicki-Wood; his loving sisters Lauren Wood (Jacky Fabius) and Jacqueline Wood (Scott Puntar); nephew Jalen Fabius; his Oma Leonore Wood; his best friend Michael Perrupato, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his beloved cat Pudge.

There is nothing Ben loved more than family and friends. He loved being outdoors camping, fishing, BBQ’s and holiday gatherings.

His quest for growing spices, especially peppers (the hotter the better) was never ending. He was very proud of the Bird of Paradise plants that he grew from seed that he got on a family trip to Hawaii.

Ben lived for and in the moment.

Life is a great journey. The River is a symbol both of the life force and of the irrevocable passage of time. The River is a great life giver and enhancer. Flowing around every obstacle it encounters, the River is unstoppable and determined. With mountains and steep ravines behind the River, it can meander through the plains and open valleys; flowing towards the sea, where life continues to exist.

Ben's journey along the river has now reached the ocean. The sun will rise and set on this Earth every day but our love for you will go on forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations in Ben’s name can be made to your local animal shelter, the D.A.R.E. Program or your favorite charity.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.