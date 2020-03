Barbara Harrington of Chester, N.Y., died peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence. She was 61.

Her family has arranged a simple service due to the health care concerns and the recommendations of no gatherings at this time. After the health care restrictions are lifted a memorial service will be planned.

Cremation will take place at Oxford Hills Crematory, Chester, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements and cremation care are by Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.