Barbara Grohl of Milford, Pa., formerly of Monroe, N.Y., died on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was 69.

Barbara was born on Nov. 6, 1951 in Carroll, Iowa, and was raised between there and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

She moved to New York at age 18 after meeting her soulmate, John Michael Grohl, to whom she remained married to for 49.5 years. Together they raised two incredible children, Kristofer of Chester, N.Y., married to Kimberly, and Jillian of Chester, N.Y., married to Robert.

She loved and adored her grandchildren, Athena, Derek, Tyler and Jake.

Although she battled an aggressive tumor for 15 years, she never stopped fighting. She loved Pennsylvania, living in the woods on the mountain. She adopted Hannah, her pet deer, and her family of dozens. Barbara also loved to photograph black bears and their families, watching them grow before her eyes.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Lavern Bierl and Norma Jean Carpenter. S

he leaves behind loving family and countless friends who admired her for her true beauty inside and out. S

he was cremated with no viewing or public memorial, according to her wishes. Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa.