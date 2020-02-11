Barbara Ann Brennan Limberg of Washingtonville, N.Y., formerly of the Bronx, N.Y., entered into eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was.

Daughter of James A. Brennan and Catharine F. Nolan Brennan, she was born in Manhattan on May 8, 1947.

She was raised in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, where she attended St. Raymond School and Academy. She received her bachelor of arts degree from Mercy College and a master of science degree from Mount Saint Vincent College. She was an educator for the Archdiocese of New York. She taught for over 30 years. Her early years were spent at Saint Anthony's in the Bronx. The majority of her career was spent at St. Stephen-St. Edward's School in Warwick, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Lt. Joseph E. Limberg of the New York Police Department and her infant son.

She is survived by her devoted “Little Women” and their spouses, Amy Gardner (Timothy) of Goshen, N.Y., Beth Ann Eagan (Patrick) of Montgomery, N.Y., Meg Wernau (Jason) of Montgomery, N.Y.; her adoring grandchildren, Grace Gardner, Maeve Eagan, Ella Gardner, Marley Eagan, Joseph Wernau, Phoebe Eagan, Brennan Eagan, and Madelyn Wernau; her loving sister, K. Jane Haubert (William) of Poughquag, N.Y.; her brothers-in-law, Frank Limberg (Judith) of Lynn Haven, Fla., and Thomas Limberg (Ann) of Mahwah, N.J.; nieces and nephews, Sean Haubert, Sara Jane Carr, Patrick Limberg, Alison Berenguer, Joseph Limberg, and Kerry Limberg; and many great-nieces and -nephews. She also leaves behind the Mercy Girls, The Birthday Girls and countless faithful friends.

Barbara will always be remembered for her unwavering faith, her kind heart, and her generous spirit.

Visitation will be held on Feb. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, N.Y. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of the Hudson Valley, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 203, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.