Arthur Lawrence Henry Byrons of Hamptonburgh, NY, passed into eternity with God on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022. He was born on May 28, 1940, in Lenox Hill Hospital, NYC, and is the son of Vernon Byrons and Helen (Dineen) Byrons.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila (McArdle) Byrons, and his nine children: Daniel Byrons (Tammy), Terrence Byrons (Leah), Linda Byrons, Christine Goudreau (Scott), Jennifer Quirk (Kevin), Peter Byrons (Alison), Rebecca Donaghy (Bill), Timothy Byrons (April), and Teresa Fischetta (Anthony), his Godson Hung (Bob) Van Pham, his 35 grandchildren: Kyle (Jen), Sierra, Kendall, Lillian, Joelle, Liam, Case, Kian, Sean (Sarah), Taylor, Travis, Gabrielle, Hannah, Rebecca, Matthew, Maggie, Christina, Connor, Catherine, Charlotte, Michaela, Aileen, Aedan, Kiera, Seth, Grace, Clare, Sheila, Kagan, Emily, Scarlett, Landon, Declan, Violett, and Juliett, his great granddaughter Alessia, his sister Norean Carver (Edmund) and his sister-in-law Carrie Byrons. Arthur was predeceased by his parents and his brother James (Jim) Byrons.

Arthur attended the Blessed Sacrament Fathers’ Eymard Preparatory Seminary in Hyde Park, NY, for the first 2 years of high school before discerning his vocation was to fatherhood. His career was in sales/transportation, and in the early years of his marriage, he served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves.

To know him was to love him. He was that rare individual about whom the legends are all true. Strong, loving, intelligent, wise, humble, selfless.

He and Sheila are a pure example of self-emptying love and the natural joy that comes in giving. We were blessed to witness his love for Sheila, his children, grandchildren, great granddaughter, and for Jesus Christ in the Eucharist and in every person that life put before him. People were struck by their encounters with Arthur. This was because, despite all his fumbling human imperfection, he had dedicated his life to God, to living God’s will, to being His light in the darkness of others’ lives, to bringing about His kingdom. Because he knew that he belonged to God, that all belonged to God, to be in Arthur’s presence was not just to experience his character traits, it was to enter into the kingdom of God. Artie/Dad/Grampa/Great-Grampa/Mr.

B, we know to where you have been called and to Whom. Until we meet again, we love you, too.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 6:00 - 9:00 PM at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY. Burial will be in Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), Orange County Right to Life

(www.facebook.com/OCRTL) or the Town of Montgomery Ambulance (www.montgomeryambulance.org).