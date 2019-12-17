Arlene Blustein of Middletown, N.Y., died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was 77.

Daughter of Irving and Helen Rosowsky, she was born on June 29, 1942, in the Bronx. Arlene came from a very large and loving family with 12 aunts and uncles and a multitude of first cousins, most of whom resided within a one block radius of her home. During her early years she was free to walk to any of her relative’s apartments just as if it was her own home. Arlene was always surrounded by many loving relatives and that family closeness molded her outlook on life. She loved people and people loved her.

Arlene graduated from Hunter College and earned two master’s degrees in Gifted Education.

In May 1963 she accepted a blind date with a man from Brooklyn who turned out to be her future husband, Burt Blustein. They were married on Jan. 25, 1964, and moved to Middletown to raise their family and continue their careers in 1971.

Arlene taught at Mechanicstown Elementary School (now William A. Carter Elementary) in Middletown. When the Middletown School District created a gifted and talented program, she was appointed as the coordinator of the program. After heading the program for approximately 12 years, the program was defunded and Arlene happily went back to full time elementary, teaching mostly fourth grade. She retired in 1999 and stayed very active both in the Middletown community and in her winter home community in Naples, Florida. She was a loving grandmother to her granddaughters who quickly became the focus of Arlene’s love and affection; she always maintained a deep interest in their activities, achievements, and successes.

One of her major passions was seeing the world with her husband, Burt. Two days after Burt took the bar exam, they boarded a plane to Europe for a five-week tour. Since that first trip, Arlene and Burt agreed that every summer during her vacation from school, they would travel the world. Over the years, they achieved their goal, visiting virtually every location they wished to see, including taking their children and grandchildren on trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Israel, and Europe.

She is survived by her husband, Burt, at home; children, Michael and Stacey Blustein of Goshen, N.Y., and Glen and Stacy Blustein of Mahwah, N.J.; granddaughters, Hannah, Ileana, and Rachel; sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Herbert Gary; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services were scheduled to be held at Temple Sinai, 75 Highland Avenue, Middletown, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at noon, followed by Shiva, which will be held after the burial at the Fairways Clubhouse, 1 Club Way, Middletown, and on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or other tokens of remembrance make a memorial contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to the Orange Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Arrangements are by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home.