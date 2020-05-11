Anna M. McCann of Frankford Township, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at The Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford Township, N.J. He was 79.

Daughter of the late Frank and Helen Chudzik, she was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Germany and came to the U.S. in 1951. She lived in New York City, then moved to Ogdensburg, N.J., and was a longtime resident of Franklin, N.J., before moving to Frankford Township two years ago. She worked at Chester Cable in Chester, N.Y., before her retirement. Anna enjoyed knitting, gardening, playing bingo and polka dancing.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, as well as her siblings, Veronica Sulocki, Jenny Zaleski, Teddy Chudzik, and baby brother (name unknown). She is survived by her children, Daina Xenitelis of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., Irena Demarest of Lillington, N.C., Andrew Dagis of Wantage, N.J., and Stephen Dagis of Newton, N.J.; grandchildren, Matthew Xenitelis, Emily Dagis, Sarah Carros, Zack Dagis, Mystic Dagis, Kyle Demarest and Danielle Slavin; sisters, Margie Watson of Long Island, N.Y., Sophie Maslowski of Ogdensburg, Mary Chubay of Ogdensburg ,and Ziggy Chudzik of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.