Alice Paffenroth of Goshen, and formerly of Pine Island, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 07, 2020. She was 87.

The daughter of Frank and Helen Kuklo Glowaczewski, she was born on Nov. 13, 1932, in Warwick.

Alice was a retired teacher’s aide for Orange Ulster BOCES in Goshen.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Zuckert and her husband Richard of Old Forge; sister-in-law Theresa Glowaczewski; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with a great great niece and a great great nephew.

She was predeceased by her husband Bailey Paffenroth, her brothers Joseph, Alphonse and Norman and her sisters Clara, Irene and Tina.

Due to the currently health crisis and for the well being of Alice’s family and friends, funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921 or to a charity of one’s choice.

