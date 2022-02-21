Alice Kelly Connell of Goshen, NY, passed away on February 14, 2022, at Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 56 years old.

Born in Queens, NY on July 9, 1965, she was the daughter of the late John and late Irene (nee Sim) Coyle.

Kelly, as she was known by those who knew her, retired as an executive assistant for Forest Laboratories in NYC to focus on her family and raise her sons.

Kelly is survived by her devoted husband Joseph and son Craig at home. She was predeceased by her son Ryan. Additionally, she is survived by two sisters Kathy Leahey and her husband Patrick of Warwick and nephews Jack and Daniel and Trisha Flynn and her husband Kevin, of Goshen, and nephew Brendan and niece Emma; and brother John Coyle, of Queens, NY.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 20, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21st at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY with interment following in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Galloway Road, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kelly’s memory to MDA – Muscular Dystrophy Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB P.O. Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075 or online at mda.org

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com