Alberta Evelyn Predmore of Goshen, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. She was 100.

She was born in Hamburg, N.J., to the late Wilbur and Eva (Lewis) Babcock. She lived in McAfee, N.J., and Wantage, N.J., for many years before settling in Goshen recently.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jesse Predmore; daughter Shirley and husband, Steve Kaposci; granddaughters Christine and Rebecca Pahucki; daughter-in-law Patricia Predmore; and eight brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her children Jesse Predmore Jr., of Hampton Township, Robert L. and wife, Linda Predmore of Lake Ariel, Pa., Brenda and husband, John Pahucki, of New Hampton, N.Y., and Donna and husband, Harry Edsall of Sharon Springs, N.Y.; brother Donald Babcock of, Hardyston, N.J.; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as many great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J. A funeral service will be held at noon, also at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow.