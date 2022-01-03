Where to get tested for COVID-19 around Orange County

Elite Healthcare: Rapid tests with same day results, PCR tests with next-day results. No cost for any COVID-19 testing. Visit elitehc.org/covid-19 to make an appointment.

Chester location: 69 Brookside Ave. Chester, N.Y. Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.

Monroe location: 14 Raywood Dr. Monroe, N.Y. Open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Middletown Medical: PCR test, results within 24-36 hours. Testing available at Middletown Medical’s Chester, Middletown, Monticello, Ellenville, and Newburgh locations. Appointments are required and can be made over the phone at: 845-342-4774

MediOne: PCR tests, results within 48 hours. $99 rapid tests when available. No appointment required. As of publication is operating with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. Phone: 845-320-3838. Address: 110 Stage Rd, Monroe N.Y.

MedRite: Rapid and PCR tests available at no cost. Walk-in clinic open Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Located at the Woodbury Common Outlets: 942 Adirondack Way, Central Valley, N.Y.

Orange Urgent Care: Rapid and PCR tests available at no cost. Appointments are not necessary but are recommended, and can be made online at orangeurgentcare.com. New appointments open every night at midnight. For walk-in COVID-19 testing, the facility has been reaching capacity early each day, so arrive early to get on the list. Address: 75 Crystal Run Rd., Middletown, NY. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends.

Excel Urgent Care: Rapid and PCR tests available at no cost. Appointments are not necessary but are recommended, and can be made online at excelurgentcareofgoshen.com. New appointments open every night at midnight. For walk-in COVID-19 testing, the facility has been reaching capacity very early in the day, so it is recommended to arrive early in the morning to get on the list. Address: 1 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, N.Y. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Garnet Health Urgent Care - Goshen: PCR test, results within 48 hours. When you arrive, call 845-333-7200 or 845-631-7200 and choose Option 3 to check in. Open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will stop accepting patients when capacity is reached. Address: 102 Clowes Ave. Goshen, N.Y.

Crystal Run: PCR tests are available at Crystal Run’s offices in Goshen, Middletown, Monroe, Newburgh, Rock Hill, and West Nyack. Call 845-643-3909 to make an appointment.

Walgreens: Rapid and drive-thru self-administered PCR tests. Visit walgreens.com and click “Covid-19 testing options” to search for nearby availability.