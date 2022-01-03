Local Vaccine and Booster Guide

Orange County Department of Health Booster Clinics: The Orange County Department of Health is hosting Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccine clinics January 13 at SUNY Orange in Middletown, and January 14 at SUNY Orange in Newburgh. Registration is required, sign up at orangecountygov.com/2038/vaccine.
Vaccines.gov: Visit vaccines.gov to search for local vaccines and booster appointments and type.
CVS: Go to CVS.com and click “Covid-19 vaccines and boosters” to schedule a vaccine appointment near you.
Walgreens: Go to walgreens.com and click “Schedule vaccine” to search for nearby appointments.
Stop & Shop: Visit stopandshop.com and click “Pharmacy.” Then, under “COVID-19” vaccine, click “Learn more.” Then, click the link to the online scheduler, and search for nearby vaccines by zip code.
Rite Aid: Visit riteaid.com and click “Schedule Free Vaccination” under “Covid-19 Vaccine Updates.” Fill out the form to find nearby availability.