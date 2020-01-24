How to Shake Your SAD-ness and Enjoy All Seasons

Winter blues? Bummer summer? When your mood swings with the seasons, you may be more than sad and actually have a disorder called SAD.

Along with bone-chilling temps and piles of snow, winters bring a storm of emotions. Hatred of the cold. Fear of the weather. Anxiety about traveling in dangerous conditions.

Those emotions end with the cold snap. But sometimes depression, moodiness and exhaustion are in the wintry mix. And that's a forecast for seasonal affective disorder.

