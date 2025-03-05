Are Swimmable Ponds Worth It? Garden State Koi Expert Weighs In

Locals are swapping their in-ground pools for recreational ponds. But are they worth the investment? Tom Smith, owner of Garden State Koi in Warwick, N.Y., explains why swimmable ponds are cropping up in backyards throughout the tri-state-area.

Straus News: Tell us about why local people are installing swimmable ponds.

Tom Smith: People say they’re tired of the many months when their pool is tarped over; in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, we get maybe three months a year out of a traditional pool. They want something they can enjoy and use year-round.

Straus News: What kinds of activities are you seeing people use their swimmable pools for?

Tom Smith: Unlike pools, recreational ponds are open 365 days a year. And they have fun activities to offer in every season. On top being a picturesque place to sunbathe and swim in the summer, these ponds can also be used as a space to ice skate or ice fish when everything freezes over in the depths of winter. Year round, green thumbs can dabble in gardening around the pond, tending to aquatic plants. And families can go fishing in their own backyard every season.

Straus News: What about upkeep and cost?

Tom Smith: Homeowners save time and money when they choose recreational ponds over pools. The average monthly maintenance cost for a pool is $180. The average pool owner spends an hour each week cleaning their pool and adjusting chemicals.

Recreational ponds, meanwhile only require about five minutes of maintenance each week – and the average annual cost is just $125 for water treatment.

Ready to take the plunge?

Call Tom at Garden State Koi today to inquire about recreational ponds, backyard water features, waterfalls, koi ponds and more:

Garden State Koi Pond & Waterfall Design Center

657 NY-94, Warwick, NY845-651-4100

Gardenstatekoi.com