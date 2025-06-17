‘Swim with the Fish’ pond tour set for June 21

Garden State Koi is inviting the public to experience the beauty and serenity of backyard water features at its Water Feature and Pond Open House on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The event, themed “Swim with the Fish,” will give visitors the opportunity to tour five professionally designed water features, including a fully swimmable recreational pond.

Attendees can explore a variety of backyard water feature styles and gain inspiration for creating their own outdoor oasis.

The event will take place from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m. at the Sussex, NJ home of Tom Smith, owner and founder of Garden State Koi. Light refreshments will be available throughout the event.

Tickets are $10 per person or $15 per pair, with all proceeds benefiting the Catch the Cure Foundation, an organization that provides direct financial support to individuals diagnosed with cancer.

Tickets and more information are available at gardenstatekoi.com/events.

For questions, contact Garden State Koi at 845-651-4100.