Youth Fishing Derby starts April 1

The start Orange County’s Youth Fishing Derby is enarly upon us. The contest will run from April 1 through Sept. 2 and is open to children between the ages of 4 and 18 who are children or grandchildren of Orange County residents. The contest is an initaitive through the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Rules<br /> Entry into the Youth Fishing Derby is free. All fish entered in the contest must be legally caught from anywhere in New York State. Contestants must adhere to all current New York State fishing regulations. Fresh and saltwater fish are eligible to be entered into the contest.

To enter, email a photo of the contestant holding the fish, as well as the child’s first name and an adult’s phone number, to dafishingcontest@gmail.com.

Each angler can enter up to three fish during the contest and 10 winners will be drawn at random from all entries received during the contest dates. Each angler is limited to one prize package. All photos entered in the Youth Fishing Derby become the property of the Derby.

Prize package<br /> Each winner will receive an Orange County District Attorney’s Office limited T-shirt and a “Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit.”

Bonus prize: The first winner drawn will also receive a $100 gift card. Prizes can be picked up at the district attorney’s office in Goshen by the winners or will be mailed to them at the conclusion of the contest.