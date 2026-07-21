Yarnslingers celebrates 15th anniversary and anthology book launch

“This Happened, Yarnslingers Book One,” a new anthology compiled and edited by Greg Triggs, brings together powerful, memoir-based true stories from 25 writers connected through the long-running Catskills storytelling show, Yarnslingers.

The book launch, also a celebration of Yarnslingers’ 15th anniversary will be on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the Blue Fox, 5670 St. Rt. 97, Narrowsburg, N.Y. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The event, held in part thanks to a grant for the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, will feature five live readings from the book. A large assortment of contributors will be attending, and signing books. Copies of “This Happened, Yarnslingers Book One” will be available for sale, for $25 per copy. The book features cover design by Jorge Colombo and is published by Redhawk Publications.

About Yarnslingers

Founded in 2011 by Ramona Jan, Yarnslingers has become a beloved live storytelling institution throughout upstate New York and Pennsylvania. The show features personal stories inspired by a common theme and is performed live. Every story in “This Happened” was originally presented on the Yarnslingers stage.

The collection captures moments of humor, heartbreak, resilience, family, identity, survival, transformation, and unexpected connection. Together, the stories create a portrait of life in all its complexity — intimate, honest, and human.

Many contributors have gone on to publish books or appear in nationally recognized publications. They include Dawn McIntyre (The Paper Pirate), Bizzy Coy (McSweeney’s, Vulture and The New Yorker), Greg Triggs (That Which Makes Us Stronger and The Next Happiest Place on Earth), and William Yukikazu Fellenberg (Sayonara Cowboy).

“These stories remind us that ordinary people live extraordinary lives,” said editor Greg Triggs. “For fifteen years Yarnslingers has given those stories a stage. Now we’re giving them a permanent home.”

The book is available at https://tinyurl.com/YarnslingersBookOne.