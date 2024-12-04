Wreaths Across America ceremony slated for Dec. 14.

Orange County Veterans Cemetery will be hosting Wreaths Across America on Sunday, December 14 at noon. The annual event has volunteers place holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans. This year, the organizers had a goal of raising enough funds to place at least 4,100 wreaths at the cemetery.

The wreaths will be delivered to the cemetery in a parade through Goshen on Thursday, December 12 at 10 a.m. starting from Dikeman firehouse, traveling through Main Street, past the county government building and then onto Craigville Road to the cemetery. The actual placement of the wreaths will then take place December 14.

Of course, they are still accepting donations. Those interested in supporting this event can send donations to O.C.V.C – WAA, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY 10924 and make checks payable to “Nam Knights M/C.” For questions, contact Dave Andryshak at 845-494-3768. For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.