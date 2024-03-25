Workshop announced for prospective school board members

Do you have what it takes to be a good school board member? Educating our children can be a complex challenge, and one of the most rewarding public services in which a person may engage. Orange County School Boards Association is hosting its free annual workshop for community residents who are interested in becoming school board members.

The “Workshop for Prospective School Board Members” will be offered at two different times. Registration is required to attend either session.

Session one is in-person on Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Orange-Ulster BOCES on Gibson Road in Goshen. Meeting details will be provided upon registration. Session two is a virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. The meeting link will be provided upon registration.

“Our objective is to familiarize potential board of ed candidates with the roles and responsibilities, time commitments, and decision-making work of school boards. Orange County community residents who are considering running for election to a local school board are invited to attend,” the association said in its announcement.

Orange County School Boards Association is offering this workshop as a community service without fee. Reservations are required. Reserve your space by contacting Karyn Meier via email at karyn.meier@ocsba.com. Please include your name, telephone number, and school district. Workshop registration information is also available through your local school district’s district clerk, or at ocsba.com.