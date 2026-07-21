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Wildfire smoke rolls over Orange County
Towards the end of last week, smoke from the Canadian wildfires made its way down to Orange County and surrounding areas. Here are some photos taken by readers around the region.
| 21 Jul 2026 | 04:39
A smoky sunset in Goshen. Photo: John Hoover
Haze hangs over the sod fields of Pine Island Turf. Photo: Kelsey Gurda
7:30 p.m. in Monroe on Thursday, July 18. Photo: Laura Doran
A photo taken around 8:30 p.m. in Woodbury on Thursday, July 16. Photo: Susan Vrana
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