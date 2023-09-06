Warwick. U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan announces September schedule for C.A.R.E.S. Van

Congressman Pat Ryan announced the September schedule for his Constituent Advocacy Resources Empowerment Services (C.A.R.E.S.) Van.

The van, staffed by highly trained caseworkers from the Congressman’s team, provides direct assistance to constituents across NY-18 – ensuring people can access everything from passports to Social Security to flood recovery assistance right in their own community.

Ryan’s C.A.R.E.S. Van assists constituents of NY-18 in accessing earned benefits, such as Veterans’ Affairs benefits and Social Security, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, and resolving issues with federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service.

The C.A.R.E.S Van will visit every municipality in the district over the course of the next year, ensuring that every constituent has direct and easy access to vital federal services.

The schedule for the C.A.R.E.S. Van for the month of September is:

Tuesday, Sept. 12

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Warwick Village Hall, 77 Main St., Warwick.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Noon to 1 p.m.

Greenwood Lake Village Hall, 18 Church St., Greenwood Lake.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

1: 30 to 2:30 p.m.

Tuxedo Park Library, 227 Route 17, Tuxedo Park.