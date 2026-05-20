Voters reject proposed Goshen school district budget

On Tuesday, May 19, Goshen Central School District residents rejected the proposed budget for the 2026–27 school year, with 497 yes votes and 559 no votes. Voters approved the bus proposition with 581 yes votes and 472 no votes.

Board candidates Roy Reese and John Sullivan received 795 votes and 759 votes, respectively. Roy Reese was elected to the extended seat, which includes a three-year term plus additional service from May 20 through June 30 to fill the vacant seat previously held by Ashley Salte. John Sullivan was re-elected to a three-year term.

When a proposed budget is defeated, the board of education has two options: hold a revote with either the same or a revised spending plan, or adopt a contingent budget. If a revote is held and fails, the district must adopt a contingent budget, and the tax levy must remain the same as the current year’s levy, resulting in a zero-percent tax levy increase.

The board of education and district administrators will meet to discuss next steps. Additional details will be shared with the community as soon as they become available.