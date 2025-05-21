School budget results: Goshen Central School District

On May 20, voters approved Goshen Central School District’s proposed school budget of $96,824,965 including a tax levy increase of 2.8% for the 2025-2026 school year.

Unofficial school budget election results are as follows:

Yes: 737

No: 395

“We are proud to have a community that values our students’ success and supports the district’s ability to create the best opportunities and programs for students possible,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kurtis Kotes said.

In addition the school budget decision, voters were also asked to select two candidates for Goshen’s Board of Education. Incumbents Tom Loftus and Brett Weeden both ran unopposed and were re-elected.