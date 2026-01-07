Voters approve athletic facility proposed by the school district

In December, voters in the Chester Union Free School District voted to approve the proposed Interscholastic Athletic Facility Capital Project 415-154. The measure was brought to district voters after a two-year feasibility study and forums and presentations to engage and inform the community about the project.

The multi-purpose athletic facility will be built on approximately 20 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to Chester Academy and Chester Elementary School on Hambletonian Avenue. It will include a multipurpose synthetic field, an eight-lane track, grandstand seating with a press box, field house and other amenities.

According to the district, the next steps in the process will tree felling through March. The final project design will be submitted to the New York State Education Department (NYSED) with expected bidding scheduled for the coming fall.

In district press release, the district said the project directly supports the Chester Union Free School District’s 2025-2026 Goals & Objectives by expanding physical education instruction district-wide and offering career-connected learning opportunities in athletic training, sports management, event operations, and media production; strengthening communication and collaboration by creating a welcoming, inclusive space while serving as a venue for school-wide and community gatherings that reinforce Chester pride and unity; and enhancing facilities for safety, efficiency, and student success.

The design will create a secure single-point entry and bring sports programs to a new on-site space which will eliminate the need for off-campus locations which should reduce transportation and rental costs.

“This project underscores our dedication to empowering every student to reach their highest potential, while celebrating and strengthening the pride that unites our schools and the Chester community,” district Superintendent Catherine O’Hara said. “On behalf of the Board of Education, we extend our gratitude to the many individuals whose efforts contributed to this outcome, including our administration, teachers and staff, students, parents, and community members. From participation in community panels to thoughtful dialogue and the creation of the district video, this collaborative engagement reflects the pride that defines Chester.”