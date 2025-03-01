Volunteers wanted for Senior Dining Program

The Orange County Office for the Aging Senior Dining Program is seeking dedicated volunteers, especially in the areas of Greenwood Lake, Monroe, and New Windsor, to deliver meals to seniors.

“By volunteering, you’ll not only be providing a warm, nutritious meal but also offering a friendly visit that can truly brighten someone’s day,” the county said in its announcement. “This small act of kindness can make a big impact, and we invite you to join us in making a difference in the lives of our older residents.”

According to the county, with the help of volunteers, over 900 meals are home delivered to older adults in the area every day. Sign up to volunteer today by calling 845-615-3703.