Village to honor blues singer with street naming

The village of Chester board voted to honor late blues singer Bill Perry at its July 13 meeting.

The musician lived most of his life in Chester and named his 1998 album “Greycourt Lighting” after Greycourt Ave. In recognition of his life and his ties to the community, the board voted to add an honorary name to two intersections of Greycourt that will read Bill Perry Avenue. This does not supersede the Greycourt name, but will add a second name.

Perry was discovered by Richie Havens of Woodstock fame. Chester was not simply where he grew up, but remained an important part of his identity, an advocate said at the meeting. He died in Chester in 2007 of a heart attack at the age of 49. A blues festival was held in Chester in his honor for years after his passing.

Board discusses adding a traffic light at Main and Academy

The board discussed asking the state for a traffic light at Main Street and Academy Avenue. Attorney Brian Nugent was put on the spot and came through, quickly crafting a resolution asking the Department of Transportation for a traffic signal warrant study. The process of seeking help for the traffic flow at the intersection began with resident Brian Ross, who also brought the subject to the town board and was told to get the village board to craft a resolution. The board passed the resolution asking the DOT to study the matter.

Preservation discussion

David Stevenson of the town’s Community Preservation Plan asked the board members to consider what properties they would like to list as being worth preserving. The list does not have power to control the destiny of those parcels, but gives the town the option to save them if the opportunity arises through their preservation fund. Once the list is made, it cannot be revised for three years.

Trustee Anthony Laspina said he thought the owners of properties on the list should be contacted and told they’re on the list. Town Councilman Tom Becker was on hand and opined that should not be necessary as the list has no binding power, but merely suggests what properties to be open to preserving.

Town considers litigation against PDJ Components

A presentation from PDJ Components on their site plan application was scrapped and Mayor John Tom Bell read into the record a new letter that described dust pollution from the PDF plant harming a resident’s life and even polluting his swimming pool. Bell said he would like the village to pursue litigation against PDJ and the board backed him up. Next step – state supreme court.