Village police to open new substation

The grand opening of the new Village of Chester Police Substation will be held on June 18 beginning at 11 a.m. at 78 Brookside Ave. in the Chester Mall, suite 140, which will be the new dedicated space for the Police Department in the Chester Mall Shopping Center.

To celebrate the public is invited to the grand opening event to meet and greet the officers serving the community - including certified Village of Chester Car Seat Technicians, the new motorcycle patrol unit and the new UTV unit along with other Orange County partners.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and other special activities will under the clock tower and a portion of the parking lot area. Refreshments will be served.

Stop by for an opportunity to connect with local police, learn more about community safety initiatives, and show support for the new substation.