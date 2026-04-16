Village of Goshen Police Officer wins Top Cop award at STOP-DWI enforcement conference

The Village of Goshen Police Department announced that on April 15, at the Forty-first Annual Mid-Hudson STOP-DWI enforcement conference, Officer Cody Hunt was awarded first place for the 2025 Top Cop award in the Village division. Officer Hunt led all Villages in Orange County in DWI enforcement during the calendar year 2025.

Hunt is currently assigned as the Traffic Safety Officer for the Village of Goshen Police, focusing on keeping the roads safe for both vehicles and pedestrians. This is the second consecutive year Officer Hunt has received this award.

Goshen Village Police Chief Ryan Rich said, “I am proud of Officer Hunt’s outstanding performance. His dedication and commitment to traffic safety have made our community safer for everyone. Congratulations, and well deserved!”