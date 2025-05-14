Village of Chester votes to extend terms to four years

The village of Chester board of trustees voted on Monday, May 12 to extend terms for the mayor and trustees to four years from two years.

No public hearing was required for the move, but the change is subject to a permissive referendum. That means if a member of the public garners enough signatures the change will be put to a vote in the general election.

In other news, the village voted to increase fees for violations of stop work orders and building without building permits. The old fine was $200 while the new fine will be three tiered. The first offense will be $250, the second offense will be $500 and the third offense will be $1,000.

The board also voted to implement a new fee schedule, which can be viewed on their website under documents and agendas. Another vote executed an agreement to help the police department keep track of field training and performance evaluations.

A policy update will go into effect for the employee and board member health insurance policy. And they applied for a grant with the USDOT for improved fencing and solar powered crosswalk lights.

The board abandoned the application of PDJ to build a new building at their headquarters, as the company had not returned to the board for several months following their initial presentation seeking special permission for the expansion.

The board also approved a grant application for police vehicles and enhancement of the Chester Mall police subdivision.

The board voted itself as the final decision-maker on the Chester flag competition.