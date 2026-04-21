Village of Chester taxes to rise 2.67 percent

The 2026-27 budget for the village of Chester was passed at the April 13 meeting of the Village Board of Trustees. The taxes on the village’s general fund will be increasing 2.67 percent. The general fund’s total is $7,013,719.

The village also levies taxes for the water, sewer and capital projects funds. The water fund’s total is $1,092,660, the sewer fund’s total is $1,418,354 and the capital projects fund’s total is $170,000. The total village wide budget is $9,694,733. The tax levy increase of 2.67 percent only pertains to the general fund. The rates for the sewer and water services remain unchanged for the new budget season.

Resolutions passed

The board also passed several resolutions at the meeting. An agreement with C.R. Wolfe/Reiner Group to take care of the village’s mechanical services was passed unanimously. A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute the STOP DWI program with the support of Orange County was passed unanimously.

The board voted unanimously to approve a water agreement with 391 Bull Mill Road development in the town of Chester for the village to provide water services to the development.

The board voted to pass a collective bargaining agreement with the Chester Police Benevolent Association for a period covering June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2028. The board also voted to pay $120,000 and $100,000 remaining on outstanding bonds over the next several years.

Cell tower rent revenue, cemetery funds

Lastly, the village board voted unanimously to assign cell tower rent revenue to be assigned to the village’s general fund.

In other discussions, it was noted that the Chester cemetery is raising funds with its annual sponsor a flag event. Last year over 500 flags were displayed for Memorial Day. It costs only $5 to sponsor a flag and it is the main fundraiser for the cemetery.

Resident concerns

Randy Chissom of West Ave. said there were water problems on his street and he was expecting a sinkhole to open up if nothing is done.

Rita Flynn brought in rags showing dirt residue allegedly from activity at PDJ Components. Flynn is a frequent critic of PDJ and was not happy with the village’s $15,000 fine agreement with the company. She feels that amount will not serve as a deterrent to their violations.

Mayor John Tom Bell noted PDJ has until May 1 to file their next report with the village and if they fail to do that the village will start playing hardball with them. At the last village board meeting PDJ representatives proposed a renovation of their property, which they said would bring inside a lot of work and reduce the air and noise pollution they create.