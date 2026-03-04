Village mayor resigns

Molly O’Donnell will resign from her role as mayor of the village of Goshen effective Friday, March 13, the village announced in a post shared on its Facebook page.

According to the post, O’Donnell’s final public board meeting will be held on March 9. At that meeting, the board is expected to appoint Deputy Mayor Scott Wohl who will out the balance of the mayor’s term.

O’Donnell told The Chronicle she resigned because of an Orange County courts policy which prohibits her from serving in both her full-time role as commissioner of jurors for Orange County courts and as mayor of Goshen, a part-time position. O’Donnell has held her position with the courts since August 2024.

The Facebook post highlighted O’Donnell’s gratitude for her time serving the village.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the village of Goshen. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve in both roles, but I cannot hold them simultaneously. Serving this community has meant more to me than words can express, and my commitment to Goshen remains strong. I’ll see you around the village — and maybe even at jury duty!”