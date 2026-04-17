Village appoints Scott Wohl as mayor

On Monday, April 13, the Village of Goshen Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Mayor Scott Wohl as mayor, filling the unexpired term of former Mayor Molly O’Donnell who resigned to maintain her role as the Orange County Commissioner of Jurors. Trustees Christy Cirigliano-Kriney and Jake Kriney were also sworn into office as trustees.

Wohl now serves for the third time as mayor, having first been elected in 2003 and serving two consecutive terms through 2007. He later chaired the village planning board from 2012 to 2017 and returned to the board of trustees in 2021.

“I’m honored and excited to continue serving the residents of Goshen and to build on the progress we’ve made,” said Mayor Wohl. “Our focus remains on responsible budgeting, strong municipal services, and continued investment in the community.”