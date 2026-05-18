Video: John Reilly apologizes prior to sentencing

Ahead of his May 18 sentencing for his conviction in the shooting of a DoorDash driver, former Chester Highway Superintendent John Reilly gave his allocution statement to the court.

Reilly apologized to Barry and his family for the pain he caused them.

Reilly said he was not angry and was scared for his family’s safety. He admitted he read the situation wrong as a home invasion.

“I pray every morning and night, asking God to heal you physically and you and your family mentally. I carry with me extreme remorse, sadness, and depression over what I did,” Reilly said.

Reilly asked the court for leniency and took responsibility for his actions.

“I have taken full responsibility for my actions, and I have lived with those actions for over a year. I didn’t sleep well. They are on my thoughts every week of the day,” Reilly said.

Reilly closed his statement by claiming he has never been violent or in trouble in his life.

“I have always been a caring and compassionate person who has made a great difference in changing so many lives for the better, and I made a terrible mistake, regardless of the sense.”

An AI-generated transcript of Reilly’s allocution statement can be found below:

Good morning. I’d like to start by apologizing to Mr. Barry and his entire family. I’m sorry for the physical and emotional pain and anguish you and your family have gone through due to my mistake.

I was not angry, but scared for my family’s safety. I read the situation wrong, but what I perceived to be a home invasion was not. I pray every morning and night, asking God to heal you physically and you and your family mentally. I carry with me extreme remorse, sadness, and depression over what I did.

This was a tragic accident that changed so many lives.

I pray I could change what happened that night. I am not, nor have I ever been, a violent person.

Every day I empathize with you and sympathize for your family. I pray that one day you will forgive me. I would also like to apologize to Mark.

I am so sorry that my mistake caused stress, anxiety, sadness, and loss to each of you.

I love you all with all my heart, and that won’t ever change.

To my wife, Selena, and my kids, Tyson, Cash, and Gracie, be strong for each other, love each other, be there for each other, and continue to make me proud every day.

Lastly, I would like to ask the court for leniency and to show me mercy.

I have taken full responsibility for my actions, and I have lived with those actions for over a year. I didn’t sleep well. They are on my thoughts every week of the day.

I have never been violent or in trouble in my life.

I have always been a caring and compassionate person who has made a great difference in changing so many lives for the better.

And I made a terrible mistake. Regardless of the sense. Thank you.

On Monday, May 18, former Chester Highway Superintendent John Reilly was sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after he was found guilty of assault in the May 2025 shooting of DoorDash Driver Alpha Oumar Barry.