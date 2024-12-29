Veterans Affairs launches campaign to enroll veterans in health care

The federal Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is encouraging eligible veterans to enroll in VA health care – including approximately 1 million unenrolled veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. This push, according to the VA, comes after reports of concerns from veterans about health issues – including mental health challenges and thoughts of suicide – potentially related to repeated blasts and head trauma.

Veterans enrolled in VA can access specialty screenings and services to address any health issues related to blast exposure. Importantly, many veterans are eligible for VA health care based on their deployments. They do not need to have any health conditions specifically associated with their service to be eligible for care.

Eligible veterans can enroll by visiting va.gov or calling 833-577-5646.