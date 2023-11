Over the weekend, two students from the Chester Union Free School District participated in the New York State School Music Association’s (NYSSMA) Zone 9 Area All-State Music Festival, held on Nov. 17 and 18 at Wallkill High School.

Michael Miller participated in the chorus numbers while Lennyn Cazarez Quinto joined the band. According to the school district, they were selected from musicians out of five different counties based on their NYSSMA solo scores.