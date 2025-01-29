Trustees approve EMS tax district

At Monday’s village board meeting, the Goshen trustees questioned the representatives of Goshen EMS ahead of a vote to establish an EMS tax district for the village. One concern was the number of paramedics. The EMS representative said the company is currently looking for drivers and paramedics. Drivers will only need to run the vehicle while the paramedics manage medical duties.

Since the EMS budget is based on the number of calls, the representative noted that Goshen EMS received around 2,000 calls in 2023 and around 3,000 calls in 2024, mostly from nursing homes.

The added cost of the tax district to residents will vary based on residents' home values. For example, a house with an assessed value of $150,000 would see an increase of $62.66 for the year, while a home assessed at $250,000 would see an increase of $104.43. The board ultimately approved the establishment of the EMS Tax District.

Other business

The board approved the Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology (CREST) grant for the renovation and new equipment for Erie Street Park. More information on that can be found here.

The board also approved an order change of $7,500 for the cost of replacing the Village Hall boiler. The total cost of the project will be $60,856.

At the meeting, the board provided an update on the Ludlum PL water main and noted that the project must be completed by October. The Goshen Department of Public Works will notify any residents if work will be done on the road.

The village experienced multiple water main breaks during the recent cold snaps, some of which required boil water notices. On Jan. 13 the village reported a water main break on Murray Avenue, on Jan. 17 the village reported a break in the area of the Five Corners (where Main Street meets North Church Street), on Jan. 20 a break took place on Duggan Lane, and then on Jan. 24 the village reported another break at Pond Road and Main Street.

For each case, the DPW performed emergency repairs to remedy the issues. The public is encouraged to download the GoGoshen app to receive alerts on repairs and other village matters as they occur. Anyone with questions regarding their village water service can call the village DPW at 845-294-6288.