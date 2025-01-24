Goshen wins grant for Erie Street Park upgrades

State Senator James Skoufis this week announced that the Village of Goshen won a $450,000 grant to revitalize Erie Street Park. On Tuesday, January 14, residents of the Goshen Central School District voted to transfer a portion of the park property to the village. The grant will fund pickleball and basketball courts, new playground equipment, the restoration of athletic fields, restroom facilities, and more.

”This decision marks an exciting milestone in the continued growth and improvement of our community,” said Goshen Village Mayor Molly O’Donnell. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Skoufis and his team for their invaluable assistance in securing this grant. I also want to express my gratitude to Supervisor Betro and the Goshen Joint Recreation Commission for their partnership and collaboration in making this project a reality. I look forward to the future of Erie Street Park and am eager to see our community enjoy the enhancements that will make this space even more special for generations to come.”

“We are delighted and eager to work on the improvements for Erie Street Park,” said Goshen Town Supervisor Joe Betro. “Village families and children will soon have a park within walking distance that offers the same amenities as Craigville. The Town of Goshen is thankful to Senator Skoufis and his staff for facilitating the allocation of grant funds to improve Goshen’s parks.”

“Investing in community spaces has always been a priority of mine,” said Skoufis. “Whether it’s helping get kids outdoors into fun and safe environments, giving seniors a place for their pickleball championships, or providing folks a shady place to relax on a hot summer day, improving this space will benefit the residents of Goshen for years to come. I am thrilled to see this project take shape and to witness its lasting impact on the community.”

Erie Street Park was first established in 1916 as the Goshen Athletic Field. When the Goshen Central School District demolished the adjoining grammar school on Erie Street and constructed a new high school in the area, district use of these athletic fields gradually decreased. The January 14 vote saw 97% of voters support the property transfer.